Health Ministry: Highest incidence rate of COVID-19 recorded in three regions and Kyiv city
As reported by Censor.NET.
In particular, the incidence rate of COVID-19 during the past 14 days in Sumy region reached 941.5 per 100,000 population, Zaporizhzhia region – 752.6, Cherkasy region – 747.8.
The high incidence rate was also recorded in Kyiv region (687.6 per 10,000 population), Chernihiv region (628.1), Odesa region (593.4), and Mykolaiv region (542.6).
The incidence rate of COVID-19 in the city of Kyiv is 714 per 100,000 population. An average incidence rate across Ukraine is 485.2 per 100,000 population.
The bed occupancy rate at COVID-19 designated hospitals in the past five days amounted to 49.6% as of December 7. In Kyiv city, this figure amounted to 42.1%.
The high level of bed occupancy rate was recorded in Mykolaiv region (71.6%), Chernihiv region (65.1%), Cherkasy region (61%), Odesa region (60.9%), Lviv region (58%), Zakarpattia region (57.4%).