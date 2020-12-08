Health Ministry: Highest incidence rate of COVID-19 recorded in three regions and Kyiv city

The highest incidence rate of COVID-19 in Ukraine was recorded in Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy regions and the city of Kyiv, according to data provided by the Health Ministry on December 8.

In particular, the incidence rate of COVID-19 during the past 14 days in Sumy region reached 941.5 per 100,000 population, Zaporizhzhia region – 752.6, Cherkasy region – 747.8.

The high incidence rate was also recorded in Kyiv region (687.6 per 10,000 population), Chernihiv region (628.1), Odesa region (593.4), and Mykolaiv region (542.6).

The incidence rate of COVID-19 in the city of Kyiv is 714 per 100,000 population. An average incidence rate across Ukraine is 485.2 per 100,000 population.

The bed occupancy rate at COVID-19 designated hospitals in the past five days amounted to 49.6% as of December 7. In Kyiv city, this figure amounted to 42.1%.

The high level of bed occupancy rate was recorded in Mykolaiv region (71.6%), Chernihiv region (65.1%), Cherkasy region (61%), Odesa region (60.9%), Lviv region (58%), Zakarpattia region (57.4%).