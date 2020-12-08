Kyiv reports 1,475 new coronavirus cases
Censor.NET reports citing his post on Telegram.
"Some 1,475 new coronavirus patients have been recorded in Kyiv in the past day. Twenty-three people have died. In total, 1,464 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote.
According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 833 women aged 18-94 years; 40 girls aged 1-17 years; 563 men aged 18-93 years; 39 boys aged between 11 months and 17 years old. In addition, 57 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.
Some 557 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 25,767 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.
As reported by Ukrinform, a total of 832,758 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine on December 8, including 10,811 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.