Butusov: "I accept Ministry of Defense proposal, I am waiting for invitation to minister or president"

Censor.NET editor-in-chief Yuriy Butusov accepted the offer of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to take a position in the department and is awaiting an invitation to the Minister of Defense or the President.

"I accept the offer of the Ministry of Defense, I am waiting for an invitation to the minister or to the president. I am ready to put things in order in the Ministry of Defense and publish my program of action. I understand that since the leadership of the Ministry of Defense during the war admits its inability to cope with management problems without me, a journalist, and offers a high position, then as a responsible citizen, I am obliged to accept this proposal. In fact, with this proposal, they recognized the validity of my criticism of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Defense Minister Andrei Taran about the critical situation in the field of defense and security, and they want to rectify the situation, " the journalist wrote.

According to Butusov, "since all positions of directors of departments, according to the law, can be occupied exclusively on a competitive basis, the Ministry of Defense cannot guarantee him any of these positions, otherwise, it will be pure corruption."

"Thus, at the moment, only the positions of the minister and deputy ministers are open for holding positions by civilians who influence decision-making," Butusov added.