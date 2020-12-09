Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas using small arms

Over the past day, December 8, the armed formations of the Russian Federation violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas once.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Unaimed shots from small arms were recorded near Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Today, December 9, no ceasefire violations have been recorded yet.