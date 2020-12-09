54% Hospital Beds Connected To Oxygen Supply Systems – Stepanov

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, says that as at December 9, a total of 54% of beds at the hospitals allocated for coronavirus-infected people have been connected to the oxygen supply systems.

As reported by Censor.NET.

At the same time, he noted that the situation with the connection of hospital beds to such systems might differ by region.

On November 11, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated extra UAH 895,578 million to provide hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people with oxygen supply systems.

On December 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 12,585 over December 7 to 845,343, and the number of deaths increased by 276 over December 7 to 14,204; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 16.4%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 41.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of December 9, there were 845,343 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 14,204 lethal cases; besides, 451,118 people had recovered.

Therefore, as at December 8, the indicator of newly-infected people was lower than the number of those, who recovered (12,585 vs 14,554).