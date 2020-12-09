Ukrainian govt suggests introducing three-week lockdown from January 8, - media

The Cabinet of Ministers has suggested introducing a lockdown in Ukraine from January 8 to January 25. This was reported by Livyi Bereh with reference to the relevant draft resolution.

"There is a discussion. The decision will be made in the afternoon," one of the authorities told.

Another source familiar with the situation confirmed this information. "Everything is correct, the discussion is open. Today we will finally decide on it," said the interlocutor.

According to the proposals, the quarantine, which is introduced until the end of the year, will be extended to February 28, 2021.