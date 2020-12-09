Government approves appointment of new Dnipropetrovsk governor

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the dismissal of Oleksandr Bondarenko from the post of head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

According to Mokan, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the nomination of Valentyn Reznichenko as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration.

Valentyn Reznichenko is a Ukrainian politician. He served as head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration from March 25, 2014, to June 27, 2019.