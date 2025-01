Ukraine reports 6,451 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 6,451 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 900,666, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 6,451 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 14, 2020. In particular, among them are 355 children and 215 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, December 14.

He said that ninety-three patients died from COVID-19, 5,154 recovered and 1,895 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 13.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (605), Odesa region (584), Kyiv region (521), Dnipropetrovsk region (461), and Zaporizhia region (440).

Some 9,176 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 12.