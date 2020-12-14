Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

Over the past 24 hours, Russian-led forces launched nine attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"Over the past day, December 13, nine ceasefire violations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation were recorded," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the enemy fired three unaimed shots on Ukrainian positions near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk). Invaders used 82mm mortars in the morning and grenade launchers of various systems, heavy machine guns and small arms in the evening. Near Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk), the enemy provoked Ukrainian soldiers, firing tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns, grenade machine guns and small arms.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East", Russian-led forces fired grenade machine guns outside Vodiane, near Donetsk; grenade launchers of various systems – in the area of Vodiane village in the Sea of Azov direction; heavy machine guns and small arms – outside Hnutove (20km north-east of Mariupol).

Ukrainian units provided an adequate response to the enemy's fire provocations.

No casualties among the Joint Forces personnel were reported.

Today, December 14, no ceasefire violations have been recorded yet.