Kyiv reports 605 new COVID-19 cases. MAP

Kyiv has confirmed 605 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 91,743, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Censor.NET reports citing hos post on Telegram.

"Some 605 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv in the past day. Thirteen people have died. In total, 1,597 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," Klitschko wrote.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 331 women aged 19-91 years; 29 girls aged between 6 months and 17 years; 218 men aged 18-84 years; 27 boys aged 9 months and 17 years old. In addition, 20 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 87 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 28,904 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 900,666 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine on December 14, including 6,451 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.