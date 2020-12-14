Ice on Kyiv roads caused more than 1,300 injuries over weekend

Over the weekend, December 12 and 13, 1,369 people in Kyiv city suffered injuries from slipping or falling on ice after the city’s roads had been covered with thin ice and snow.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Spokesperson of the Health Department of Kyiv City State Administration Natalia Vyshnevska said this.

"On December 12, 947 people (832 adults, 115 children) were injured as a result of falling on icy roads; and two persons suffered from hypothermia. On December 13, 422 people (375 adults, 47 children) received injuries from slipping on ice, and one – from hypothermia," she said.

As reported, on December 14, fog and ice were observed in Kyiv. Visibility on the roads was limited to 200-500 meters.