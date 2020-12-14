National Coordination Center for Sustainability warns of increased level of cyber threats due to cyberattacks on FireEye, theft of their tools

Cybersecurity company FireEye (U.S.) was subjected to a cyberattack, as a result of which digital tools were stolen, with the help of which Red Team specialists identified vulnerabilities in the protection systems of other companies and governments, and therefore the level of cyber threats has increased, including for Ukrainian companies and organizations, the National Coordination Center for Sustainability reported.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"The available data on the attack has been submitted for investigation to the FBI and a number of key partners of the company, indicators have also been published that can be used to detect signs of the use of stolen tools (available at https://github.com/fireeye/red_team_tool_countermeasures)," the National Coordination Center for Sustainability published on Facebook on Saturday evening.

The stolen tools range from simple scripts to automate the collection of target data to entire frameworks like CobaltStrike and Metasploit and contain no zero-day exploits, FireEye reported. They are commonly used to proactively check the security status of networks and simulate cyberattacks during cyber exercises.

Such tools can be used to intervene in networks and information systems, and be used as a cyber weapon under certain conditions.

"According to FireEye, the nature of the hack indicates a high likelihood of the involvement of the special services of the Russian Federation in this cyberattack," the message says.

Given the growing number of incidents recorded by the National Coordination Center for Sustainability, this signals an increase in the level of cyber threat to Ukrainian information systems, especially before the New Year holidays and the likely imposition of restrictions due to quarantine measures.