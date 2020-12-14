Ukraine will finance free COVID-19 vaccinations - Radutskyi

Ukraine will finance free COVID-19 vaccinations in 2021, as well as pay for the treatment of patients with coronavirus disease in hospitals, Mykhailo Radutskyi, chairman of the parliament's committee on nation's health, medical care and medical insurance, has written.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"The Ministry of Finance will fulfil three requirements of the nation's health committee for funding the health sector in 2021. First, the state will fully fund the free vaccination of the population from COVID-19. Second, the National Health Service of Ukraine is receiving all the necessary funds for payments to medical institutions that treat coronavirus patients. In addition, the Budget Code will maintain the requirement to finance health guarantee programs in the amount of at least 5% of GDP," Radutskyi wrote.

He recalled that on Tuesday, December 15, the Verkhovna Rada will begin to consider the country's draft state budget for 2021, submitted by the government for its second reading.

