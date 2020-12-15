Zelenskyi appoints head of State Management of Affairs

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Ihor Lysyi as head of the State Management of Affairs.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The decree on the appointment, No.566/2020, was published on the president’s website.

"To appoint Lysyi Ihor Vasyliovych as head of the State Management of Affairs from December 15, 2020 by concluding a contract on civil service for the period of quarantine, established to prevent the spread of acute respiratory disease COVID-19 caused by coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in Ukraine," reads the report.

Prior to that, Ihor Lysyi has served as acting head of the State Management of Affairs.