Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas four times

Over the past day, December 14, four ceasefire violations were recorded in the areas of responsibility of Ukrainian units in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In particular, the Russian occupation forces used hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers to shell Ukrainian positions near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk); and small arms – outside Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk) and Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk)," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

No casualties among the Ukrainian defenders were reported.

Today, December 15, the armed formations of the Russian Federation have violated the ceasefire agreements once by using under-barrel grenade launcher near Avdiivka. No casualties among the Ukrainian military have been reported.