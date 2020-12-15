Ukraine reports 8,416 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 8,416 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 909,082, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 8,416 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 15, 2020. In particular, among them are 412 children and 447 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, December 15.

He said that 233 patients died from COVID-19, 16,150 recovered and 1,479 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 14.

Stepanov noted that 55,586 coronavirus tests, including 31,963 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 23,893 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,559), Odesa region (830), Cherkasy region (665), Zaporizhia region (599), and Poltava region (575).

Some 6,451 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 13.