Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas eleven times

Over the past day, December 15, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas eleven times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of ​​responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, majority of attacks was recorded in the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). Here the enemy fired grenade machine guns, under-barrel machine guns and small arms on Ukrainian positions. Outside Opytne (12km north-west of Donetsk) and Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area, invaders opened fire from grenade launchers of various systems and small arms," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", two ceasefire violations were recorded near the village of Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). In this area, the enemy repeatedly used grenade machine guns, under-barrel machine guns and small arms.

"The fire provocations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation did not pose a threat to the Ukrainian soldiers, so our defenders did not return fire. The Joint Forces personnel sustained no casualties," the Headquarters reports.

Today, December 16, one ceasefire violation has been recorded in the JFO area. The occupiers fired tripod-mounted man-portable antitank guns and hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers near Vodiane.

The situation in the Joint Forces Operation area remains controlled by Ukrainian troops.