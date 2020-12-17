Ukraine reports 12,047 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 12,047 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 931,751, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 12,047 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 17, 2020. In particular, among them are 594 children and 535 health workers," he wrote.

He said that 252 patients died from COVID-19, 12,939 recovered and 2,997 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 16.

Stepanov noted that 65,561 coronavirus tests, including 41,733 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 23,828 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,512), Odesa region (1,064), Zaporizhia region (858), Kyiv region (626), and Chernihiv region (587).

Some 10,622 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 15.