Kyiv reports 1,512 new coronavirus cases
Censor.NET reports citing his channel on Telegram.
"Some 1,512 new coronavirus patients have been registered in the capital over the past day. Thirty-one people have died. In total, 1,662 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus," he wrote on his Telegram channel.
According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 866 women aged 18-93 years; 36 girls aged between 8 months and 17 years; 560 men aged 18-95 years; 50 boys aged between 11 months and 17 years old. In addition, 53 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.
Some 876 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 30,773 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.
On December 17, a total of 931,751 COVID-19 cases were laboratory-confirmed in Ukraine, including 12,047 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.