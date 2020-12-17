Ukraine’s parliament adopts fines for citizens wearing masks incorrectly

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted on second reading and in general the bill #3890 that obliges the facilities to observe that the visitors wear masks correctly. 241 MPs supported the decision.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The issue is that the mask should be on the face, not on the chin, neck or elsewhere.

If people with masks on their chin enter public transport, shopping malls or any other institutions, they will be fined from 3,400 ($122) up to 5,100 ($183) hryvnia.

Read more: Public transport to work in Kyiv during lockdown, - mayor

For passage, admission of a person to public buildings, constructions, public transport during quarantine without means of individual protection, including respirators or masks that cover nose and mouth, including self-made masks or non-adoption of measures on stay of a person in public buildings, constructions, public transport without means of individual protection – the fine is provided from 3,400 ($122) up to 5,100 ($183) hryvnia.

The document specified that the issue is about public buildings and constructions that provide the service to the population and public transport.

Besides, it is explained what actions will be considered as violations:

admission of people without wearing means of individual protection without warning about the necessity to wear a mask;

absence of response to stay of a person at mentioned places;

provision of service to people by employees who do not use the means of individual protection.

It is also explained what response should be provided:

verbal warning about the necessity to wear means of individual protection;

stop of provision of services;

call of a representative of the National Police with the report about the administrative violation.

The law comes into force on the day it is published.