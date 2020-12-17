Zelenskyi: Ukraine's foreign policy priority is to restore territorial integrity

The main foreign policy priority of Ukraine is to establish peace and restore the country’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has said.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

He said this at the opening of an online conference of ambassadors held in Kyiv on Thursday, December 17.

"The task of diplomats is to work so that Ukraine is always on the agenda of our partners, remaining their important priority, and also finds external forces and means to overcome all global challenges," the President said.

"Today our main foreign policy priority is to establish peace and restore Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders. We are a country that is opposing the hybrid war of the Russian Federation. And it's not just about hostile actions against the independence of Ukraine - in our opinion, it is a challenge to the entire civilized global community," Zelenskyi stressed.

He added that this is why Ukrainian diplomats, at every opportunity in all countries of the world where our diplomatic missions exist, should raise the issues of restoring the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the return of Donbas and Crimea.

"The global coalition in support of Ukraine must be preserved, expanded and strengthened," the head of state added.