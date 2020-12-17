Shkarlet appointed Ukraine's education minister

The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Serhiy Shkarlet as Ukraine's minister of education and science.

As reported by Censor.NET.

226 MPs voted for a respective resolution at a parliament meeting on Thursday, December 17.

Shkarlet has served as acting minister of education and science since June 25.

On June 25, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Shkarlet, rector of Chernihiv National University of Technology, as Ukraine's deputy minister of education and science and acting education minister.

Prior to that, the Verkhovna Rada committee on education, science and innovation did not support Shkarlet's nomination for the education minister's post.

On June 30, students and scientists held a rally outside the building of the Cabinet of Ministers, protesting against Shkarlet's appointment as Ukraine's acting minister of education and science.

The minister's post has remained vacant since March 2020, when the government led by Oleksiy Honcharuk resigned.