Invaders violate ceasefire in Donbas 8 times, Ukrainian soldier wounded

Over the past day, invaders launched eight attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"December 17, the Russian occupation forces violated the ceasefire eight times," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

As noted, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire four times near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area, using 122mm artillery systems, 120mm and 82mm mortars. In addition, the occupiers fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms on Vodiane village.

In the evening, the enemy intensified its fire activity outside Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk), using small arms and Shyrokyne (20km east of Mariupol), using small arms and grenade machine guns.

In the suburbs of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk), the enemy fired grenade launchers of various systems and small arms twice on the positions of Ukrainian defenders; sniper fire was also recorded. A Ukrainian soldier sustained gunshot wound as a result of a sniper attack. The soldier was promptly administered first aid and evacuated to a health care facility.

"Our defenders did not hesitate to respond to the numerous and aimed shots of the Russian occupation forces. The Joint Forces opened aimed fire on the enemy positions, using grenade launchers of various systems," the Headquarters informs.

Today, December 18, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area.