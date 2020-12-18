Ukraine reports 12,630 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 12,630 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 944,381, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 12,630 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 18, 2020. In particular, among them are 620 children and 552 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday.

He said that 260 patients died from COVID-19, 12,866 recovered and 2,904 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 17.

Stepanov noted that 68,759 coronavirus tests, including 42,340 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 26,419 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (1,658), Zaporizhia region (1,022), Odesa region (925), Kyiv region (922), and Cherkasy region (583).

Some 12,047 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 16.