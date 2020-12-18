More than 58% of COVID-19 hospital beds equipped to provide oxygen – health minister

Out of more than 63,000 hospital beds designated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in Ukraine, 37,308 beds, or 58.6%, are equipped to provide oxygen, according to Health Minister Maksym Stepanov.

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"There are 63,680 beds designated for COVID-19 patients in our healthcare facilities, including 37,308 beds that are equipped to provide centralized oxygen supply or have an oxygen concentrator near the bed. The total amount is 58.6%. As of today’s morning, there are 22,016 available beds with oxygen across the country," Stepanov said at a briefing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As reported, a total of 944,381 COVID-19 cases were laboratory confirmed in Ukraine on December 18, including 12,630 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

