Zelenskyi appoints new head of Zaporizhzhia region

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Oleksandr Starukh as head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration.

Censor.NET reports citing decree 577/2020.

The relevant decree, No.577/2020, of December 18 was published on the website of the head of state.

"To appoint Oleksandr Starukh as chairman of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration," the document says.

Previously, by Decree No.576/2020, the President dismissed Vitaliy Bohovin from the post of head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration in accordance with his resignation letter.