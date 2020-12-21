Ukraine reports 6,545 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 6,545 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 970,993, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 6,545 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of December 21, 2020. In particular, among them are 292 children and 236 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday.

He said that 80 patients died from COVID-19, 5,106 recovered and 1,766 were hospitalized in Ukraine on December 20.

Stepanov noted that 26,839 coronavirus tests, including 22,149 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests and 4,690 ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) tests, had been performed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was registered in Kyiv (673), Odesa region (651), Dnipropetrovsk region (598), Zaporizhia region (570), and Kyiv region (456).

Some 8,325 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on December 19.