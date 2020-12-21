Kyiv reports 673 new coronavirus cases

Kyiv has confirmed 673 new coronavirus cases in the past day, bringing the total to 101,123, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 673 new coronavirus patients have been registered in Kyiv over the past day. In total, 1,723 Kyiv residents have died from coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. Ten people have died over the past day," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 402 women aged 20-86 years; 12 girls aged 2-16 years; 247 men aged 20-90 years; 12 boys aged between 2 months and 16 years old. In addition, 21 health workers have fallen ill with COVID-19.

Some 564 patients have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 32,739 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.