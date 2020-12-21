Razumkov Signs State Budget-2021

Verkhovna Rada Speaker Dmytro Razumkov has signed the state budget for 2021.

"The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, signed the law "On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2021" (registered as draft law No. 4000)," it was said.

According to the report, the document provides for the allocation of UAH 139.5 billion for the development of education and science next year, for medicine - UAH 159.9 billion, for social protection of the population - UAH 315 billion, for the security and defense of the state - UAH 267 billion.

Besides, a special fund has been created as part of the 2021 state budget to counter COVID-19.

It is also planned to increase the minimum wage from January 1, 2021 to UAH 6,000 and from December 1, 2021 - to UAH 6,500.

The law has been submitted to the President for signature.