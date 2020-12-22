Ukraine not to ban travel from UK

Ukraine will not refuse entry to travelers arriving from the UK, but will impose a number of restrictions.

As reported b Censor.NET.

"The Ukrainian government will not refuse entry to travellers from the UK. Only the following restrictions will be in place: travellers from the UK must have travel insurance that covers the case of infection and subsequent treatment from COVID-19 and present a negative PCR test taken no later than 48 hours after crossing the border. Those who do not have a test will have to self-quarantine for 14 days and install the Vdoma [At Home] app," Liashko said.

He stressed that travel insurance is a mandatory condition for foreigners arriving in Ukraine.

At the same time, according to Liashko, Ukrainian citizens have been advised to refrain from travelling to the UK, Denmark, the Netherlands, Australia, where the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus was recorded, as well as from visiting any "red zone" countries.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said earlier that the UK had confirmed a new strain of the coronavirus, which may be 70% more contagious than the original version of the disease. The UK government tightened lockdown restrictions in London and the south-east of England.