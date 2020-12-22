Russian-led forces launch six attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas

Over the past day, invaders launched six attacks on positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

Over the past day, December 21, six ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North" near Zolote-4 (59km west of Luhansk), the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns. Ukrainian positions outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk), Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk) and Shumy (41km north of Donetsk) came under grenade launcher, heavy machine gun and small arms fire.

As a result of enemy shelling, two members of the Joint Forces sustained shrapnel wounds near Pivdenne. The soldiers were promptly taken to a medical facility and provided with qualified assistance.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "East" near the village of Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area, the enemy opened fire from tripod-mounted man-portable antitank gun.

The servicepersons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine opened fire in response to numerous and aimed enemy attacks.

Today, December 22, no ceasefire violations have been recorded. The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line.