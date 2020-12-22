Zelenskyi appoints new deputy head of President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi has appointed Yulia Svyrydenko deputy head of the President's Office.

Censor.NET reports citing the №580/2020 decree.

The decree to that effect, No. 581/2020 of December 22, has been published on the website of the head of state.

At the same time, by decree No. 580/2020 of December 22, the president dismissed Yuliya Kovaliv as deputy head of the President's Office.

Kovaliv tendered her resignation on Monday, December 21.

On December 21, the government dismissed Svyrydenko as Ukraine's first deputy minister for economic development, trade and agriculture.