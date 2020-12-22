Ukraine to modify PCR tests due to new Covid-19 strain, - official

A new strain of coronavirus infection forces Ukraine to make changes to current PCR systems. The upcoming changes are expected to appear in late December. This was announced by Deputy Minister of Health, Chief Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Viktor Lyashko during a briefing.

Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"In late December, the Public Health Center will bring together all manufacturers of PCR test system as well as suppliers to discuss the change of primers ... in order to change our PCR systems and to add a target that will detect the new virus' protein," the statement said.

As we reported earlier, according to infectious disease specialist Victor Petrov, Ukraine has already become of the countries that faced this new strain.

The doctor noted that Ukraine had not yet been able to identify this virus in the process of mass testing. Petrov added that the mutation of the virus occurred naturally.

Nevertheless, it is believed that coronavirus vaccines will be able to deal with it. The virus is considered to be more impressive, but there is no data on increased morbidity.