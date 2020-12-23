Zelenskyi thanks Macron for willingness to help with COVID-19 vaccine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron for the willingness to help accelerate the supply of the coronavirus vaccine to Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET.

According to the Office of the President, Volodymyr Zelenskyi raised the issue of assistance to Ukraine from France in obtaining a high-quality licensed vaccine against COVID-19. The leaders agreed to further coordinate efforts on the distribution of the certified vaccine on the basis of solidarity.

"Thank you for agreeing to help speed up the provision of the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a gesture of true friendship," Zelenskyi said.

In addition, much attention during the conversation was paid to the issue of achieving peace in Donbas. Volodymyr Zelenskyi informed the President of France about the current efforts of the Ukrainian party to achieve a lasting peace.

In turn, Emmanuel Macron assured that France would continue to take all necessary measures to advance in the peace process. The French leader stressed the importance of the parties' compliance with the agreements reached during the Paris summit within the Normandy format. Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that Ukraine had fulfilled all the agreements reached by the leaders of the Normandy Four last year in Paris.

Read more: Zelenskyi appoints new deputy head of President's Office

"Thank you for supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and our peace initiatives," the Ukrainian President said.

Emmanuel Macron confirmed his intention to pay an official visit to Ukraine as soon as the epidemic situation allows.

President Zelenskyi wished the President of France a speedy recovery from COVID-19 and congratulated him on his birthday, which Emmanuel Macron celebrated on December 21.

As reported by Ukrinform, as part of the global COVAX Facility, Ukraine will receive 8 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine free of charge in March 2021. Ukraine is also negotiating with the manufacturers and leaders of countries, where these producers operate, to purchase vaccines.