Russian-led forces violate ceasefire in Donbas nine times

Over the past day, December 22, nine ceasefire violations were recorded near three populated localities in the Joint Forces Operation area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the Russian occupation forces again used prohibited weapons, firing 122mm artillery systems against Ukrainian defenders near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area. In the same area, the enemy opened fire several more times from grenade launchers of different systems and remotely placed eight POM-2 mines using PKM-1 portable mining kit," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the armed formations of the Russian Federation fired 82mm and 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms near Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk) and 82mm and 120mm mortars outside Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk).

Ukrainian troops sustained no casualties.

Today, December 23, no ceasefire violations have been recorded. The ceasefire is observed along the entire contact line.