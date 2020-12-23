Ukraine ranks 30th in COVID-19 death rate in Europe as it records 387 coronavirus deaths per 1 million population.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"As for the death rate per 1 million population amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we rank 30th in Europe as our death rate is 387 people per 1 million population. In particular, [the COVID-19 death rate in] Poland is 682 [people per 1 million population], France - 932, the UK – 1,004," Health Minister of Ukraine Maksym Stepanov said at a briefing.

According to him, such a result became possible in Ukraine due to the adoption of the national COVID-19 treatment protocol. Stepanov also reminded that the COVID-19 treatment package is valid in Ukraine which covers medicines, salaries to healthcare workers, 300% bonuses to healthcare workers who treat coronavirus patients. Ukraine also buys additional medicines, including remdesevir.

Read more: Ukraine reports 10,136 new COVID-19 cases

As of December 23, Ukraine has reported a total of 989,642 COVID-19 cases, including 10,136 new coronavirus cases recorded in the past 24 hours.