Kuleba, Szijjarto discuss development of bilateral relations

Emotions and unfounded suspicions are a significant obstacle to the development of relations between Ukraine and Hungary, and they have to be removed, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this at a joint press conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto in Kyiv on Wednesday, January 27.

"There is one significant obstacle to the development of bilateral relations - emotions and suspicions. Peter and I talked about this separately today. We agreed that we need to keep a cool head and a warm heart in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations," Kuleba said.

He said he categorically condemned any disrespect for the Hungarian community in Ukraine and considered any anti-Ukrainian rhetoric coming from certain circles in Hungary to be unacceptable.

"There is no reason to believe that Ukrainian Hungarians are prone to separatism. Just as there is no reason to believe that the Ukrainian state wants to do any harm to Ukrainian Hungarians. We are one country, one society and we will always be one," Kuleba said.

Szijjarto is on a working visit to Ukraine on January 27 at Kuleba's invitation.