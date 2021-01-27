Zelenskyi enacts NSDC decision on enhancing liability for inaccurate declarations

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed a decree, which put into effect the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decision on the bill of Ukraine on amendments to the Code on Administrative Offenses of Ukraine, the Criminal Code of Ukraine about enhancing liability for declaring inaccurate information and the subject's failure to submit declaration of the person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"According to the decision, the NSDC approved this bill and recommended the head of state to submit it for consideration to the Verkhovna Rada as an urgent one," according to the information on the presidential website.

This bill, in particular, provides for the return of punishment in the form of restriction or imprisonment for inaccurate declaration and failure to submit a declaration.

Thus, it is proposed to amend Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code (declaring inaccurate information), providing that the deliberate introduction of false information in the declaration, which differs from reliable information in the amount of 500 to 2000 living wages for able-bodied persons, is punishable by a fine from 3,000 to 4,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or public works for a period of 150 to 240 hours, or restriction of freedom for a period of up to two years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for a period of up to three years.

See more: President Zelenskyi Turns 43. PHOTO

If the subject of the declaration deliberately made false information that differs from the reliable one in the amount of more than 2,000 living wages for able-bodied persons, then it is proposed to impose a penalty in the form of a fine from 4,000 to 5,000 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens or public works for a period of 150 to 240 hours, or restriction of freedom for a term of up to two years, or imprisonment for the same term with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for a term of up to three years.

In addition, the bill proposes to amend Article 366-3 of the Criminal Code (the subject of submitting a declaration of a person authorized to perform the functions of the state or local government), according to which deliberate failure to submit a declaration is supposed to be punished with a fine from 2,500 to 3,000 non-taxable minimum incomes of citizens or public work for a period of 150 to 240 hours, or imprisonment for up to two years with the deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for up to three years.