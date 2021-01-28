Servants of People ready to expel Dubinsky from faction – MP

The Servant of the People faction will support the exclusion of MP Oleksandr Dubinsky, against whom the U.S. sanctions have been imposed, MP, representative of the President of Ukraine in the Constitutional Court Fedir Venislavsky said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"I believe that the sanctions against Mr. Dubinsky are well-founded and have a sufficient amount of evidence. And our faction is well aware of the consequences this can lead if there is no appropriate reaction. Given this fact, I am sure that there will be a sufficient number of votes in the faction to temporarily expel Oleksandr Dubinsky from the Servant of the People faction. Personally, I will vote for this," Venislavsky said on the Espreso.TV channel.

According to him, the party will also support the appointment of Yuriy Vitrenko as Energy Minister: "During the first vote, many MPs did not vote for the appointment of Vitrenko, guided by the arguments that were made public in the media, in particular, about Mr. Vitrenko's awards from Naftogaz [...] At the recent meeting, Mr. Vitrenko was able to convince the MPs. He clearly explained what plan he will adhere to in the field of energy development. This is what increased the support among the deputies of our faction in his favor," he said.

