Ukraine reports 5,529 new coronavirus cases

A total of 5,529 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,206,412, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 5,529 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 28, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 248 children and 236 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday, January 28.

He said that 149 deaths, 11,946 recoveries and 1,941 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,351 people have died and 992,031 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (454), Kyiv (396), Kharkiv region (313), Mykolaiv region (308), and Dnipropetrovsk region (296).

A total of 3,776 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 26.