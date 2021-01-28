Ukraine at OSCE: 50 Ukrainian soldiers killed, 339 wounded in Donbas last year

In 2020, 50 Ukrainian servicemen were killed and 339 were wounded as a result of Russian aggression in Donbas.

As reported by Censor.NET.

Deputy Permanent Representative of Ukraine to International Organizations in Vienna Ihor Lossovsky said this at a meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation in Vienna on Wednesday, January 27.

"In 2020, Russia's aggressive actions in Donbas claimed the lives of 50 Ukrainian defenders, another 339 were wounded," the diplomat said.

According to him, since the beginning of this year, as a result of armed provocations by the armed formations of the Russian Federation in Donbas, two soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine have been killed and three more have been wounded.

Between January 1 and January 24, 2021, the Russian invaders carried out 123 armed provocations using grenade launchers, heavy machine guns, small arms, sniper’s weapons, and mortar launchers, Lossovsky said.