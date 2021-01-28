PACE Confirms Russia's Delegation’s Authorities

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) has confirmed authorities of the Russia’s delegation.

As reported by Censor.NET.

The hall declined all the amendments of the Ukrainian delegation.

At the same time, the PACE adopted by absolute majority, an amendment submitted by the Committee initiated by the Ukrainian delegation stating that confirmation of the authorities of the RF’s delegation is not the acknowledgement of its right to annexation or occupation of a territory, in particular, the PACE does not recognize the annexation of Crimea.

The resolution adopted also calls on Russia to introduce amendments recommended by the European Commission for Democracy through Law (Venice Commission) to its Constitution as for implementation of decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) and release Russian oppositionist, Alexey Navalny.