Invaders fire 120mm mortars, grenade launchers in Donbas

Over the past day, January 28, the Russian invaders violated the ceasefire in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas three times.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group ‘East’, the armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from 120mm mortars, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine gun and small arms near Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area," the press center of the JFO Headquarters informs.

In the area of responsibility of the operational and tactical group "North", the enemy fired grenade machine guns, hand-held antitank grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and small arms outside Katerynivka (64km west of Luhansk).

Ukrainian defenders fired back in response to enemy attacks.

The OSCE representatives were informed about the ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

No casualties among Ukrainian troops were reported.

Today, January 29, no ceasefire violations have been recorded in the JFO area.