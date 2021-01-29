Ukraine reports 5,181 new coronavirus cases

A total of 5,181 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,211,593, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Some 5,181 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of January 29, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 218 children and 212 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Friday, January 29.

He said that 128 deaths, 11,310 recoveries and 1,916 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 28.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,479 people have died and 1,003,341 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Lviv region (440), Kyiv (361), Ivano-Frankivsk region (356), Kyiv region (326), and Vinnytsia region (238).

A total of 5,529 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 27.