Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 361 Persons To 127,833 On January 28, Number Of Deaths Up 9 To 2,335 - Klitschko

On January 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 361 over January 27 to 127,833, and the number of deaths rose by nine to 2,335.

The mayor said the total number of confirmed cases as of Thursday is 127,833.

Over the past day, 203 women and 142 men fell ill.

Besides, 15 medical workers fell ill.

"In the capital's hospitals over the past day, 32 people were hospitalized, the rest are on self-isolation, under the supervision of doctors. 1,735 people have recovered in the capital for the previous day," Klitschko stressed.

For all the time, 65,722 residents of Kyiv have overcome coronavirus.

Most cases of the disease were recorded in Desnianskyi district - 48, Sviatoshynskyi - 65 and Dniprovskyi - 58 cases.