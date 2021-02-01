Zelenskyi asks Biden why Ukraine still not in NATO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi hopes that under the Biden administration, Ukraine and the United States will enter a new stage of relations that will strengthen the security of our state.

As reported by Censor.NET.

He said this in an interview with Axios on HBO.

"I sincerely wish Joe Biden every success in all the challenges he faces. As for Ukraine, I would like us to enter a new stage and embark on a new path. President Biden said that he worries and will continue to worry and work for security in Europe," Zelensky said.

He explained that this is the most important issue for Ukraine, "because security in Europe concerns us."

"We still have the war and aggression of the Russian Federation in eastern Ukraine, as well as the annexation of Crimea. Therefore, I would like the United States, in particular President Biden who is very familiar with Ukraine, to help us get out of this truly tragic situation," the president noted.

To the journalist's question - "What exactly do you need from the United States?" - Zelensky replied: "We are grateful for everything. But if we, Ukrainians, and Ukraine want to be an equal member of NATO ... This is one of the most important security issues - the very security that President Biden is talking about. In this case, I have a very simple question: Mr. President, why are we still not in NATO?"