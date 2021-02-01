Ukraine reports 2,030 new coronavirus cases

A total of 2,030 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,221,485, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov has said.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook.

"Some 2,030 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been recorded in Ukraine as of February 1, 2021. In particular, those who have fallen ill are 71 children and 65 health workers," he wrote on his Facebook page on Monday, February 1.

He said that 61 deaths, 5,131 recoveries and 1,103 hospitalizations were recorded in Ukraine on January 31.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22,768 people have died and 1,023,915 have recovered from COVID-19 in Ukraine.

The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours was registered in Ivano-Frankivsk region (297), Kyiv (160), Mykolaiv region (152), Lviv region (146), and Zakarpattia region (127).

A total of 3,177 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Ukraine on January 30.