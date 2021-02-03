Eight ceasefire violations in Donbas, Ukrainian soldier killed

Over the past day, February 2, eight ceasefire violations were recorded in the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) area in Donbas.

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press centre Facebook page.

"The Russian occupation forces used sniper’s weapons to fire at Ukrainian positions near Shumy (41km north of Donetsk). A sniper seriously wounded a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Despite the medical assistance provided, he died at the hospital. The JFO Command expresses its sincere and deep condolences to the family and friends of the deceased soldier," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

The armed formations of the Russian Federation opened fire from 120mm mortars, heavy machine guns and small arms outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); a grenade launcher – near Krymske (42km north-west of Luhansk); automatic mounted grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Zaitseve (62km north-east of Donetsk); automatic mounted and tripod-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers – near Pavlopil (25km north-west of Mariupol); and sniper’s weapons – outside Vodiane in the Sea of Azov area.

Also, the enemy used a UAV to drop two VOG-17 grenades near the Joint Forces positions in the area of Avdiivka (17km north of Donetsk). The drone was suppressed by electronic warfare equipment.

The OSCE representatives were informed about all the facts of ceasefire violations through the Ukrainian side of the Joint Control and Coordination Center (JCCC).

Today, February 3, no ceasefire violations have been recorded.