Opposition Platform – For Life initiates impeachment of President Zelenskyi

The Opposition Platform - For Life faction is initiating an impeachment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, MP, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Vadym Rabinovych said.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"Today, for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine, three leading TV channels have been turned off at once ... The existence of a democratic independent Ukraine is under threat. In the near future, we will hold an emergency party congress, which is to determine our next steps ... We are initiating the procedure for the impeachment of President Zelensky, who mocked the voters, the country," Rabinovych said, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.

As reported, on February 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi put into effect the NSDC decision, which actually blocked the activities of three TV channels - 112, Newsone and ZIK, which are associated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform - For Life party, Viktor Medvedchuk.