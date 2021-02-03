Kyiv reports 330 new coronavirus cases

The city of Kyiv has confirmed 330 new coronavirus cases in the past day, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

As reported by Censor.NET.

"In our city, 330 COVID-19 patients have been recorded over the past day, 15 people have died. In total, 2,392 lethal cases from the virus have been recorded in the capital since the start of the pandemic. A total number of confirmed cases have reached 129,164," he said at a briefing.

According to Klitschko, among people who have contracted COVID-19 in Kyiv in the past day are 178 women aged 18-89 years; 6 girls aged 2-16 years; 139 men aged 18-89 years; 7 boys aged 2-16 years old. In particular, nine health workers are among new COVID-19 patients.

At the same time, 2,370 people have recovered in Kyiv over the course of the past day. In total, 73,515 Kyiv residents have overcome the disease.

As reported, a total of 1,227,164 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on February 3, including 3,285 new COVID-19 cases registered in the past 24 hours.